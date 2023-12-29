Kitui East MP urges Kalonzo to back Ruto’s re-election in 2027

Mbai, who is hopeful for UDA chairmanship in Kitui County in next year's party elections, advised the Kamba community to embrace the current regime development ajenda.

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai, has appealed to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka,to drop his 2027 presidential ambitions and support the re election of President William Ruto.

The UDA-allied member of Parliament warns that if the Kamba community is persuaded to support Kalonzo’s quest should he decides to go alone, the community us likely to remain in the opposition and miss on government projects.

The outspoken Kenya Kwanza MP stated that Kalonzo made a mistake in expecting Raila Odinga’s endorsement, which he claims was not forthcoming.

“Just weigh yourself; you can’t compete with Raila or Ruto.” You can only join one of them, but Raila’s side is no longer an option because you’ve already visited it four times. Just sign up with William Ruto for posterity.”said Mbai

The second-term MP stated that he is working around the clock to strengthen Ruto’s support base in Kitui and ensure that he receives more than 50% of the total county votes in 2027.

In 2022, Ruto received 28% of the vote, demonstrating that Kalonzo’s support in his Kitui constituency has been dwindling.

“Raila has spent his entire life in politics, and there’s no way he can leave the Manton to Kalonzo,” Mbai remarked, asking Kalonzo to consider retiring honorably instead.

Mbai, who is hopeful for UDA chairmanship in Kitui County in next year’s party elections, advised the Kamba community to embrace the current regime development ajenda.

He advised the Kamba people to follow the example of the Mt. Kenya community, which resisted demands from the former president call if supporting the opposition in last year’s election.