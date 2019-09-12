Kitui East residents flee homes in fear of attacks by armed raiders

Hundreds of families from Kitui East have sought refuge at Yimumba police station after fleeing their homes following a raid by armed herders who killed two people and injured scores of others.

The locals have set up makeshift structures at the police station fearing to return to their homes.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai claimed that he had been struggling to solve the problem though some few leaders had allegedly let him down.

Several schools have been closed after learners fled with their parents due to insecurity. The armed herders regularly raid villages along Kitui and Tana River border in search of pasture.

According to the victims, their lives had completely changed having been turned into Internally Displaced Persons with many children developing health complications due to cold.

The situation is the same in the neighboring Kitui south constituency whereby the locals have also fled to camp at Mutha police station.

Mbai who toured the area and spend several nights with the IDPS condemned the killings and said he will make sure his people go back to their homes as soon as possible.

He called on Kitui governor Charity Ngilu to address the issue and revoke all licenses permitting movement of livestock to the county.

He says area officers been working tirelessly to safeguard the area thought they lack vehicles and other important equipment.

