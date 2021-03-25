Kitui Flour Mills accelerates East Africa expansion strategy

Kitui Flour Mills is banking on strong distribution capabilities in its next phase of growth as it looks to expand presence into the East Africa market.

The miller said it has made significant investments on trucks across the country and a robust network of distributors that will ensure its products reach even the remotest areas of the region.

KFM Chief Operating Officer Anwar Bajabeer said the firm has placed a strong emphasis in supporting households and businesses meet their demand for flour to keep businesses going and help strengthen family bonds.

“Given the incredible success of Unga wa Dola brand and our plans to accelerate our expansion in the region driven by a strong demand, we are strategically positioning our company to more effectively support our growth strategy. We believe that this will enable Kitui Flour Mills to deliver greater efficiency and scale that will lead to enhanced service and value for our consumers in the region,’’ said Bajabeer.

The Unga wa Dola parent company has a combined wheat and maize milling capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day.

“East Africa is an area of high focus in KFM’s growth strategy and in order to further grow the business. A focused distribution strategy is one element to ensure our food brands have the support required to continue to build on the success in the region,’’ Bajabeer added.

KFM produces six popular flour brands in the market including Dola Premium Flour, Jahazi, Dola Bakers, KFM Chenga and Baba Lao.

The miller has depots in 10 different counties with Nairobi being the latest to open doors which will help boost its capacity and supply products to the nearby counties.

Nairobi depot alone has helped the brand reach a wider market.

Bajabeer added the company is particularly betting on planned entry to the East African market to push its aspirations of being a pan-African miller.

“We thrive on our vision: ‘Africa’s largest Milling company,’ and we are currently in talks with our neighbouring countries not only to expand but also to innovate new products that the specific markets require,” he said.

KFM is also aligning its business as a digital first milling company in Africa to continue ensuring availability of its superior products across the continent. It has a dedicated innovation team that is focusing on a five-year plan to fully integrate all its systems.