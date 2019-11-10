Kitui Flour Mills fights back after ban by KEBs

Kitui Flour Mills is demanding that the Kenya Bureau of Standards makes public the findings of its test on the Dola Maize brand that has been found to have high aflatoxin levels.

The miller claims it has operated in Kenya for 20 years producing maize floor of high quality and has been monitoring its brands throughout their production chain to ensure safety.

Dola is among five brands that KEBs have directed to be withdrawn from the market.

In a statement, the Maize Manufacturing Brand, indicated that KEBS had been misled by the laboratories carrying out aflatoxin levels in their brands.

It claims both their internal and external auditors have brought back results showing levels of their products much lower than the maximum limit set by the Kenyan standards.

“We are therefore taken aback by the notice issued by Kebs, which claims our product has failed the standardisation test,” The General Manager said.

The Mills Flour Brand wants KEBS to rethink its decision of suspending their products and instead seek a second and third opinion.

“While we are aggrieved by this turn of events, our company is focused on assuring our customers that the 20-year-old tradition of providing our customers with international and quality ‘Unga’ cannot and will not change.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to working with Kebs to expeditiously resolve this matter,” the company assured.

The statutory body on Saturday suspended five Maize Brands, namely Dola by Kitui Four Mills, Kifaru by Alpha Grain Limited, Starehe by Pan African Grain Millers, 210 Two Ten by Kenblest Limited and Jembe by Kensal Rise Limited citing aflatoxin levels.

The standard watchdog said the ban followed market surveillance and multiple reports from the public.

In this regard KEBS directed the affected manufacturers to recall their products from the markets, also instructing supermarkets and other retail outlets to withdraw the listed products from their shelves