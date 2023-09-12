Kitui Governor calls for the creation of more counties

Amidst the heated ongoing debate among Kenyans regarding the creation of more than five counties, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe has weighed into the discussion in full support of it, as well as rooting for the creation of Mwingi County.

Speaking in his Tuesday, Governor Malombe argued that the larger Mwingi region which comprises three constituencies (Mwingi North, Mwingi Central, and Mwingi West), has every requisite capacity of being a County on its own.

Taking into comparison with other devolved units like Lamu and Samburu, Malombe has pointed out that Mwingi has more inhabitants than the said two counties

According to the 2019 census, Mwingi has 350,000 inhabitants, Lamu -143,000, Samburu 310,000, hence by this virtue Mwingi deserves to be a devolved unit too.

In his parting shot, the Kitui County boss has called for thorough public participation prior to final resolution by members of both the National and Senate assemblies.