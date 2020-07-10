The High Court has allowed Kitui County Assembly to proceed with its impeachment motion against Governor Charity Ngilu.

Justice Weldon Korir threw out a petition by Ngilu that had stopped her impeachment motion at the county assembly last week.

Justice Korir ruled that the application by Governor Ngilu has not met the threshold to warrant the grant of conservatory orders.

While opposing the application by Ngilu the County Assembly of Kitui argued that the grant of conservatory orders as sought by Ngilu was speculative adding that the governor was merely apprehensive as the Assembly is yet to debate, discuss or act on the motion for her removal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The latest now allows Kitui MCAs to proceed with Governor Ngilu’s impeachment as planned.

At the same time, the petition by six residents of Kitui seeking to be enjoined in the suit by Ngilu was also thrown out for lack of merit.

Ngilu had moved to court on June 24 in a bid to obtain orders to bar the MCAs from tabling her impeachment motion.

Kitui MCA’s led by Athi Ward Representative and the Assembly’s leader of majority Peter Kilonzo are seeking to remove the county boss on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution and the County Governments Act by failing to honour summons of the Senate.