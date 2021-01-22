Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu reshuffles Cabinet

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has reshuffled her cabinet that is aimed at improving service delivery in the region.

In her changes made Friday, the Governor also sacked three County Executive Committee members.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 179 (2) (b) of the Constitution read together with sections 30 (2) (d), (e) and 31 (b), (d) of the County Governments Act, 2012, I have made the following changes in the Kitui County Executive Committee,” she said.

Through a statement, Ngilu made the appointments that saw Bernard Katungi appointed the Treasurer in same capacity. He was serving on a fulltime basis.

Emmanuel Malii Kisangau was named as the new Kitui CEC for Livestock, Aqiculture and Fisheries.

Stephen Kyalo Maithya replaced Agnes Kawila Mulewa in the Education, ICT and Youth Development docket.

Godfrey Kimanzi Zakayo was replaced by Hellen Kisiku Kitheka as the new CEC for Gender, Sports and Culture

Ngilu also moved Esther Kilonzi to the Trade, Co-operatives and Investments docket. It was previously held by Justus Makau Kalii.

Others new members to the cabinet; Jacob Maundu Kakundi-Infrastructure, Housing, Transport and Public Works, Patrick Koki Musau-Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources, Winnie Syombua Kitetu-Health and Sanitation, Samson Nyamai Masila-Land and Physical Planning and Meshack Kyalo Muthusi-Agriculture, Water and Irrigation.

Governor Ngilu named Caroline Kaiyu Musango as the County Attorney.