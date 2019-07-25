Kitui County Assembly has put Governor Charity Ngilu on the spot over the ownership and operation of two multi million projects implemented by her administration.

The MCAs now want Ngilu to furnish the County Assembly on how Kitui County Textile Center (KICOTEC) was set up at a cost of Ksh 168 million and a ballast crusher installed at Kwa Kilui center in Kitui Rural at a cost of Ksh 80 million.

“We want the Governor to furnish this house with policy documents and legal framework guiding the implementation and operation of the two projects which she established without due approval of the County assembly,” said Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo.

The Athi Ward Rep said the two projects are illegal and called for further investigations on the same.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“We intend to establish who owns the two projects and their mode of financing. We therefore demand full disclosure from the County Government on the two controversial projects,” he said.

Nguni MCA Jefason Kiruru said the establishment of KICOTEC brings unfair competition to local tailors saying it was ill-informed for the County Government to establish business entities that directly compete with local traders.

While passing the 2019/2020 budget, the County Assembly struck out Ksh 30 million and Ksh70 million proposed by the Executive for a garment factory and the ballast crusher respectively.

Ngilu has however defended the projects saying they are game-changers in County in line with her wealth creation agenda.

“KICOTEC has hired 500 youths and even secured a multi million tender from the State to tailor uniforms for over 6,000 Chiefs and their assistants across the Country. The crusher is also set to supply ballast to the ongoing construction of Thwake Dam,” she prided.

She accused the Assembly of orchestrating a well-calculated scheme to derail her development agenda for Kitui County and vowed to stay put in her service for the residents