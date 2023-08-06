Kitui Governor to grace 2nd edition of Nairobi festival fete

The Counties of Nairobi and Kitui have held discussions to explore possible areas of partnerships and collaboration between both governments with the view of broadening the scope of inter-county tourism.

This was disclosed Sunday when Nairobi City County Executive for Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service Dr. Anastasia Nyalita, accompanied by Chief Officer, City Culture, Arts and Tourism, Clement Sijenye, paid a courtesy call to Kitui Governor Dr. Julius Malombe and his Deputy Governor, Augustine Wambua Kanani.

“Nairobi, as Kenya’s capital, boasts a vibrant urban landscape, cultural diversity, and historical landmarks such as the Nairobi National Park. On the other hand, Kitui County offers breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and the splendid Tsavo East National Park,” said Dr Nyalita,

“By partnering, she added that “Kitui and Nairobi Counties can create curated travel packages that allow tourists to experience the best of both worlds. Tourists can start in Nairobi, enjoying its modern amenities and exploring wildlife at Nairobi National Park. Then, they could venture to Kitui to immerse themselves in the authentic local culture, visit the Tsavo East National Park for a unique safari experience, and admire the stunning landscapes that Kitui offers.”

The discussions also touched on tourism products mapping and packaging in the two counties as well as modalities of symbiotic collaborations with the private sector with the help of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB). The KTB is working closely with counties to spearhead the development of tourism facilities and experiences to ultimately broaden the scope of tourism across the country.

Speaking during the visit, Nairobi County Chief Officer, City Culture, Arts and Tourism, Clement Sijenyi, said “I am excited at the prospects of Nairobi opening its doors of partnerships and collaborations with other counties, this will be a big boost for counties and sharpen various destinations’ Experiential marketing capabilities. This collaborative marketing efforts will provide a platform for Nairobi to showcase the seamless transition between the city’s urban allure and the county’s natural beauty. Nairobi is also a commercial hub for Eastern and Central Africa. Major airlines with global networks operate in and out of JKIA, which is the gateway to the entire region.”

Dr Nyalita also represented Nairobi county during the 3 day “Destination marketing series phase two sessions alongside tourism representatives from Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kajiado, Kiambu, Muranga and Kirinyaga counties.

The respective sessions were used to discuss ways of marketing respective counties ahead of the devolution conference and after; locally, regionally, and internationally.

Said Dr Nyalita, “Soon we will launch a campaign in Nairobi county that will be used to raise the cities iconic sites and to also drive Nairobians to embrace domestic travel, explore new experiences, and contribute to the growth of the local tourism industry. Governor Sakaja Johnsons is very keen on making Nairobi city the destination of choice and a leader in sustainable development of tourism. Nairobi has a rich culture, being a leading historic city, which makes it desirable as a tourist destination. in addition, it is the melting pot for many Kenyan cultures and is the home of many architectural landmarks. We will fully utilise the KTB destination series to market Nairobi, especially since we are gearing up to host the 2nd Edition of the Annual Nairobi Festival. I am also happy to report that the first guest to have registered is H.E, the Governor of Kitui, Dr. Julius Malombe (EGH) and his Deputy Governor, Augustine Wambua Kanani,”

The team was accompanied by Deputy Director, City Culture, Arts and Tourism, Ms. Susan Mukuhi.