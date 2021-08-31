Kitui: KBC Studio Mashinani to be launched soon

The construction and fitting of KBC Studio Mashinani at Manyenyoni in Kitui County is almost complete.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Director Charles Mulila who was inspecting installations of the Corporation in Lower Eastern region confirmed that the Audio–Visual recording facility will be launched in a few weeks time.

Mulila thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for funding the turnkey project that is helping musicians and creatives in general.

He said that KBC will work closely with organised youth, church and women groups to ensure successful implementation of the project.

“KBC will promote the music produced in these studios through our national and regional radios,” he said.

In July 2020, KBC had ground-breaking ceremonies in Kitui and Murang’a aimed ensuring youths across Kenya access audio-recording services at no cost.

In March 2017, five studios in Nairobi, Machakos, Mombasa and Kisumu were launched by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru in Komarock, Machakos County.

KBC Studio Mashinani is a brainchild of President Kenyatta to nurture music talent, upcoming audio and video producers countrywide.

Also read–> KBC, KFC sign agreement of implementation of Studio Mashinani Project

In current financial year, the Corporation is expected to commence the construction of new studios in Kisii and Eldoret.

President Kenyatta is keen to ensure all counties have youth empowerment centres to percolate earnings in the grassroots.