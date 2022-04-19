Kitui: Kiema threatens to sue Wiper Party over Malombe direct nomination

Former Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Julius Kiema Kilonzo has threatened to sue the Wiper Party after issuing a direct ticket to Dr. Julius Malombe in the Kitui Gubernatorial.

In a letter addressed to the Party, Kiema through his lawyer Eric Mutua said Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had requested him to appear before religious leaders on 18th April 2022 at 4.00PM to seek a consensus between him and Julius Malombe.

However, When Kiema arrived at the Command Centre on said date at 4.00PM, he found no one.

“When our client arrived at the Command Centre yesterday at 4.00PM he did not find any participant.”

“Immediately thereafter our client started receiving social media alerts to the effect that the National Executive Committee(NEC) had met on 18th April 2022 and resolved to recommend or approve issuance of a direct Nomination certificate for Kitui gubernatorial contest to Dr. Julius Malombe,” part of the statement read

Kiema now wants to know if the NEC passed a resolution endorsing or allowing the former governor’s direct nomination or if the National Elections Board has issued him a certificate before the end of 19th April, 2022.

Kiema had settled on Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka as his running mate in the Kitui gubernatorial race.