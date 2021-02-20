Kitui, Machakos, Makueni pledge to unanimously endorse BBI Bill

Three counties from Lower Eastern have pledged to unanimously endorse the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 when the matter comes up for debate at respective assemblies.

The County Assembly leadership from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni after a meeting at Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County said they would also popularize the BBI to the entire region and country once passed.

The leadership after their public consultation and participation meeting in addition noted that they will support the Building Bridges Initiative Bill because of the benefits that accrue from it.

They cited the need to devolve more resources to the grassroots as one of the reasons for their support of the document.

The number of County Assemblies that have passed the Bill currently stands at 11.

The Bill has been approved in Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kisii.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has voted to oppose the Bill.

In Nairobi County Assembly, 114 MCAs voted in favour of the report in a unanimous vote, with many saying the County stood to reap big from benefits contained in the report.

“Having considered, debated and approved the Constitutional BBI Bill 2020, the Speaker of the county assembly shall deliver a copy of the draft Bill jointly to the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament with a certificate that the Assembly has approved it and attest to fulfil that at the rise of this Assembly,” said Benson Mutura, the Speaker of the Assembly.

In Laikipia County Assembly, all the 24 members who were present in the chambers voted in favour of the report.

“Once we attain the 24 county assemblies required, we are going to enlighten our people on the ground so that they also make the right decision,” stated Laikipia County Assembly Speaker Patrick Waigwa.

The Bill Bill requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.