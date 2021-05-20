Kitui Prison Warden arrested for shooting dead girlfriend, 1-year-old son

A prison warden at Waita GK prison in Mwingi Sub County, Kitui County has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her 1-year-old son.

Police were acting on a report made by the prison duty officer, who said he had heard gunshot sounds coming from the wardens’ lines earlier that evening, while he was escorting prisoners.

The Mwingi Central Police Station DCPC, and OCS proceeded to the scene and established that the duty officer upon hearing the gun shots, had directed the guard commander to confirm whether all officers were at their respective watch towers.

It was then that it was discovered that David Nduati Kimani who was supposed to be stationed at watch tower 2 was absent from his duty station.

The duty officer then received information that David Nduati had surrendered his G3 rifle to the officers manning the main gate, during which he confessed to have killed someone and left.

The duty officer had then proceeded to the scene of crime, which is Nduati’s house, accompanied by two guard commanders.

They found a female adult and one infant had been shot dead. The female was identified as Joyce Mwende aged about 30 years and the infant is one-year-old Raji.

The two were said to have been staying with officer Nduati for a while and had just returned from a visit to Mwende’s maternal home.

David Nduati was arrested while attempting to flee. Officers at the scene also collected a G3 rifle loaded with a magazine of 11 rounds and 6 spente cartridges.

Motive for the killings is yet to be established.

Niholus Mutua, Mwingi central deputy sub county police commander confirming the incident said bodies of the deceased were moved to Mwingi Level 4 Hospital Mortuary.

Joseph mbunge, area assistant chief said the warden officer was a drunkard and the couple had not had misunderstandings before.

“We suspect his drunkardness had led to the killings, as he has been drinking heavily of late,” said Joseph.

He also proposed that Caxton Mutambuki, the deceased’s employer said the brutal actions were a big blow to her family and community at large.

He also decried that most prison wardens have turned into heavy drinking.