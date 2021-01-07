Kitui starts project to boost honey production through queen rearing

The county government of Kitui through the ministry of Agriculture has embarked on a project which would ensure maximum honey production through queen bee rearing, which would, in turn, increase the number of bees in their hives. Speaking during the launch of the project Dr Temi Mutia, who is the Kitui county government value chain addiction advisor, said the county is among the most endowed regions with the best honey in the world. Dr. Mutia said that Kitui now boasts of over 10, 000 beekeepers, 150,000 hives, and more than five cooperative societies. However, following climate change, about 38 percent of the hives are yet to be colonized, hence the need for queen bee rearing to increase the bee numbers. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“We want to boost bee farming in Kitui, which is why we have embarked on queen bee rearing,” Temi said. Also Read Majimbo Kalasinga to carry Ford Kenya mantle in Kabuchai by-election

Mutia said that representatives from every cooperative were trained in methods of rearing the queen bee, which according to research, lays between 1,500-1,800 eggs per day.

During the four-day training, the farmers divided colonies, did cloning, started queen cells and transferred new queens into new colonies.

Temi said the government will be producing bees in very large numbers beginning this year and sell the colonies to farmers.

“Once one buys a hive, it will be possible for us to put a fresh colony for them to produce honey immediately,” he stated.

“Queen bee is a very important asset in the hive as it commands the hive and lives up to four years before it dies of old age. A normal bee’s life span is between 30 and 35 days. The queen is fed on a special diet called royal jelly, thus the ability to have a longer life span,” added the Value chain addition officer.

“The government will also be producing royal jelly and package it for sale. The jelly is an anti-aging jelly which helps one stay younger,” the specialist said.

Temi said the county is training farmers in modern bee farming methods where 95 percent of their hives are traditional.

“Apart from training in modern methods of bee farming, we also supply the cooperatives with bee suits, smokers, harvesting buckets, gloves, gumboots among other relevant equipment,” he said.

Katuli Kyungu, a farmer from Kamaki Beekeepers Cooperative Society in Kitui South, lauded the government for the efforts of queen rearing, stating they will pass the acquired knowledge to other members.

“Our cooperative has over 650 members. The colonization rate is too low but through the training, we will be able to multiply our bees,” said the farmer.

Esther Musili from the Kalanga Farmers Cooperative Society in Nguni which has 100 hives said she had no idea about the multiplication of bees but only waited for bees to settle in her hives.

“I have the knowledge and through it bee farming will be more beneficial to me and to the other farmers,” Musili said.

