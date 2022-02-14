Kiunjuri calls for restoration of peace amid resurgence of attacks

The Service Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has called for the restoration of peace in the volatile Laikipia West constituency amid the resurgence of banditry attacks.

This comes barely three days after the killing of a worker attached at the Laikipia Nature conservancy and a police officer.

While lamenting over increased Cattle rustling and banditry attacks in Githiga and Ol moran wards, the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary piled pressure on the government to redeploy National Police Reservists (NPRs) to help restore sanity in the region.

He accused the government of giving attention to ranchers by deploying security officers and government machinery while exposing the common farmers to banditry attacks.

Kiunjuri urged residents to be keen while electing leaders saying they should elect leaders and government that will address their plight in the forthcoming general elections.

He spoke at Sipili stadium during a TSP football tournament meant to foster peaceful coexistence between the various communities living in the cosmopolitan region.

He at the same time drummed support for TSP candidates vying for the various elective posts under the TSP ticket.

On Saturday a private security ranger attached to the Laikipia Nature Conservancy was on Saturday shot dead by suspected bandits at the ranch.

The ranger was driving together with his colleague when they were ambushed and shot in the head.

Modestus Juma died on the spot while his colleague Patrick Loranu sustained serious gunshot wounds, according to Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri.

Barely two days after an unknown number of suspected armed bandits staged an attack at an operation camp inside the Volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy killing a police officer

The death of police sprinter Constable Elisha Kibich Yego on Wednesday morning who was killed during the dawn raid brings to about 20 the number of security officers who have been killed since the operation was launched.

Constable Yego specialized in 100m and 200m races which he participated at the 2019 Athletic Kenya (AK) National Police Track and field Championships.

The officer who was attached to Nyandarua North Police Division was in the company of his colleagues at Mlima Jangili Operation Camp when the camp was attacked by armed bandits.

He succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained on the stomach.

His counterpart from Mlangine Sub County in Nyandarua County, Corporal Daniel Ruto sustained serious gunshot wounds on the leg.

The officer is recuperating at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital.