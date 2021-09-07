The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri is calling for the return of Kenya Police Reservists in the volatile Laikipia region, following a spate of banditry attacks.

Kiunjuri who is the former MP for Laikipia East says that the presence of law enforcement officials in the region has not scared the bandits, adding that arming KPR would be the best strategy to apply in curtailing the attacks.

Kiunjuri expressed concerns that cases of attack have increased just days after Kenya Defence Forces officers were deployed to calm the situation, further calling for questioning of politicians suspected to be fueling the attacks.

A total of 12 people have now been killed in the region over the last three weeks following a wave of banditry attacks.

The government has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs as a security operation begins to flush out illegal occupants