Kiunjuri claims he is a victim of witch hunt

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has defended his stint at the ministry saying he is not ashamed of his performance while in office.

Kiunjuri says given the many challenges that he was facing while in office, what he managed to achieve was laudable.

Speaking in native Kikuyu dialect laden with local parables, Kiunjuri claimed his docket was not efficiently funded.

Kiunjuri who was speaking at Nanyuki town PCEA church also called for respect for free speech saying Kenyans should be left to express their opinions freely.

He accused unnamed forces of engineering his exit from cabinet over his stand on the building bridges initiative.

He lamented that he had been treated unfairly for highlighting issues affecting Mt Kenya.

“The Opposition has been insulting the President but they were finally forgiven. But when Kiunjuri or Moses Kuria speak about the problems in Mt Kenya, we are accused of insulting the President“ he said said.

He vowed to continue speaking his mind on matters touching on ordinary Kenyans, adding that he was not afraid of any form of intimidation.