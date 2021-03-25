Kiunjuri defends COVID-19 vaccine saying it’s effective

The Service Party, party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, has pleaded with politicians to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of setting an example to Kenyans.

Kiunjuri said all the Intensive care units (ICU), high dependency units (HDU) and general wards in hospitals across the Country are full to capacity calling for caution among leaders and Kenyans at large.

“Leaders should lead by example they should take the COVID-19 vaccine for Kenyans to gain confidence, personally I took the jab 10 days ago and I feel healthy,” Kiunjuri said.

He said Kenyans needed to be informed that COVID-19 jab is not dangerous and is effective in combating the virus.

“Our people are in dilemma and they have not been properly facilitated with the right information that COVID-19 jab is not dangerous, lack of information is preventing them from taking the vaccine,” Kiunjuri said.

Speaking in Laikipia County, where he attended the burial of his friend late Charles Gitahi Githori, the TSP leader stated that COVID-19 is a threat to humanity.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said COVID-19 third wave is the most dangerous and urged the National Government to allocate funds to counties to enable them handle the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

“The National assembly has approved the supplementary budget. I plead with the Government to allocate funds to counties as soon as possible to ease delivery of services and fight COVID-19 third wave effectively,” Kinyua said

“I was vaccinated Covid-19 jab on Monday and I feel healthy, people should not fear, doctors, teachers and other frontline workers should get vaccinated and strictly adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines of hand washing, sanitizing, wearing of mask properly and keeping social distance for us to be safe from this deadly virus,” The senator said