Kiunjuri lays out plans for aspirants seeking Mt. Kenya support

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has said that any Presidential hopeful seeking support from Mt. Kenya region must assure of a referendum in the first 100 days.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Siakago village, Mbeere North, Kiunjuri said that Mt. Kenya region will only receive a fair share of national cake if the Constitution is amended.

The TSP leader said he will seek to re-introduce some clauses in the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, which include equal representation, equitable sharing of the national cake among other clauses.

“We cannot have one man one shilling one vote if we don’t have a referendum. So whoever wants our support must guarantee us a referendum in the first 100 days. This should be an irreducible minimum for Mt. Kenya region,” said Kiunjuri.

With about 8 million votes, the mountain region was set to benefit with additional constituencies and increased allocation of funds if proposals in the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 sailed through.

Kiunjuri wants all presidential hopeful to lay bare how their administration will improve the lives of the vote rich region and the strategy they intend to apply to turn around the economy.

“Mt. Kenya is an agricultural zone, we want presidential aspirants to assure us that they will honor the Malabo declaration, and set aside 10% of the national budget for agriculture. We are signatories to this declaration, and so it should be honored.” said Kiunjuri.

He said he will present TSP’s irreducible minimum’s memorandum to all aspirants, and will only support the one who means good the region.