Kiunjuri out as President Kenyatta reshuffles Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reshuffled his Cabinet that has seen Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Mwangi Kiunjuri locked out in the new changes.

President Kenyatta announced the changes while delivering his state address to the nation Tuesday morning in Mombasa.

Peter Munya who was in charge of Trade has been moved to Agriculture while Sicily Kariuki moved to Water and Sanitation.

Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe has been nominated for CS Health.

Ukur Yattani, who has been in the Treasury docket in an acting capacity has been confirmed as Cabinet Secretary for Treasury.

Raychelle Omamo was moved to Foreign affairs while Monica Juma is the new cabinet secretary for Defense.

The President has also reassigned Solomon Chelughui to the Ministry of Labour.

More to follow...