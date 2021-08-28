Kiunjuri party to field candidates for all positions except Presidency

The Service Party (TSP) has revealed that it will field candidates for every elective position save for the Presidency come 2022 general elections.

In preparation for the eagerly-awaited polls, the party says it will soon call for applications from interested aspirants across the country

Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri disclosed that the outfit’s National Governing Council (NGC) has resolved that at the presidential level, TSP will engage like-minded parties to establish pre or post elections coalitions.

‘We have been listening and engaging Kenyans around the country. They have been loud and clear that this time they will not vote for leaders based on euphoria,’ He said

He was speaking in Embu after a two days consultative meeting with aspirants for parliamentary and gubernatorial seats from various parts of the country.

He urged Parliament to fast-track all election-related legislation for certainty and preparedness for the general elections.

Kiunjuri further pointed out eight issued he described as irreducible minimums for all presidential candidates.

‘Equity of vote, Equitable sharing of resources, right to own property live anywhere and be elected, more resources to agriculture sector, access to affordable credit for SMEs, universal health care coverage, Pesa Mashinani and prudent use of public resources.’ The former Agriculture CS listed

He further called on Kenyans to take National identification cards and register as voters.