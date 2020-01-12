Kiunjuri urged to prevent the locust invasion from spreading

The Ministry of Agriculture through Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is being called upon to prevent the spread of locusts across the country.

While speaking at Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal Town Samburu Central Sub County during the launch of secondary school bursary program, Samburu County Women Representative Maison Leshoomo said the government is not doing enough to prevent the spread of locusts from Ethiopia through Garrisa, Meru, Isiolo and now Samburu.

She expressed fears that locusts are destroying grass and tree leaves completely, a situation that would put lives of livestock in the county in danger.

Leshoomo further said that she called Kiunjuri to intervene but he instead asked her to monitor the locusts up to where they will settle when the night strikes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The locust inversion has so far been reported in Ngurnit area in Samburu North and Archers post in Samburu east sub-counties.

Nodoto Ward MCA Raisy Letura whose area has been affected by the insects blamed national government for being reluctant to address the problem of spreading of locusts across the country.