TSP Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has called upon the government to divert the money that was meant for the BBI referendum to providing relief food to starving communities. Speaking in Kirinyaga county, Kiunjuri said there was need for the government to intervene in uplifting the lives of kenyans in arid and semi arid areas. This as a section of Mps who were supporting the BBI process call on Attorney general not to appeal against the ruling of the court of appeal on BBI.