Kiunjuri urges to Govt to divert BBI funds to fight hunger

TSP Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has called upon the Government to divert the money that was meant for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum to provide relief food to starving communities.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County, Kiunjuri said there was need for the government to intervene in uplifting the lives of Kenyans in arid and semi arid areas.

Speaking at Kianyaga Catholic church in Gichugu, TSP party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri called for diversion of resources that had been set aside for BBI and Referendum to providing food to communities facing hunger.

“The BBI Referendum budget should now be moved to mitigate issues affecting the common mwananchi who is heavily burdened by COVID-19 effects. Kazi Kwa Vijana, stronger safety net programs for the elderly and healthcare be prioritized,” said Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri says there is need to pump more resources to programs that will benefit Kenyans like the Kazi Mtaani initiative.

Similar sentiments were made by Matungulu MP Stephen Mule who called on political class to accept the verdict of the court on BBI and move on.

The leaders called on the Attorney General not to appeal against the ruling of the Court of Appeal on BBI.

