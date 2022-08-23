Kivutha Kibwana joins Ruto’s legal team

Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has joined the Kenya Kwanza camp.

The constitutional law expert who held a meeting with President-Elect William Ruto at his Karen residence on Tuesday will be part of the coalition’s legal team in the ongoing presidential petition.

The two-term governor who vied for the Makueni Senate seat on a Muungano Party ticket lost to Wiper candidate Dan Maanzo after garnering 59,034 votes against Maanzo’s 177, 273 votes.

Ruto who made the announcement on Twitter said the Muungano Party leader had agreed to work with his team to further the country’s development.

We associate with the leadership that Prof. @governorkibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda. The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition. pic.twitter.com/0KO8ZdV1Ai — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...