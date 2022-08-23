Kivutha Kibwana joins Ruto’s legal team

ByMargaret Kalekye
Tags

Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has joined the Kenya Kwanza camp.

The constitutional law expert who held a meeting with President-Elect William Ruto at his Karen residence on Tuesday will be part of the coalition’s legal team in the ongoing presidential petition.

The two-term governor who vied for the Makueni Senate seat on a Muungano Party ticket lost to Wiper candidate Dan Maanzo after garnering 59,034 votes against Maanzo’s 177, 273 votes.

Ruto who made the announcement on Twitter said the Muungano Party leader had agreed to work with his team to further the country’s development.

  

Latest posts

Magoha: Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega to close Monday

Claire Wanja

Supreme Court receives 9 presidential petitions, what’s next?

Claire Wanja

Regular flow of water resumes as Thiba Dam fills to capacity

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: