Kivutha Kibwana to vie for presidency on Muungano ticket

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has finally walked his talk of officially parting ways with the Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and will now vie for presidency in the next year’s general election on a Muungano Party ticket.

A jubilated Kibwana welcomed Muungano party’s endorsement to fly their presidential flag in 2022.

Kibwana was also reinstated to be the party leader at the party offices in Wote town, Makueni County earlier Monday.

In 2017, the second term Governor who was elected on a Wiper party ticket but would later part ways with his party boss Kalonzo Musyoka on siblings rivalry with the former accusing the latter of being dishonest and not following their Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two ahead of 2017 general elections.

It was until Monday when delegates endorsed the governor to vie for the top seat.

Kibwana said Kenya needed leadership that will transform it by fighting corruption, reviving the economy and creating job opportunities for the young generation saying he was the favorite candidate who will also ensure his leadership will abide by the Constitution of Kenya.

Kibwana who believes in peoples’ driven government through public participation model said he will follow the same path where his government will be people drive for prosperity.

He said some aspirants who have been in leadership for long have failed to find a solutions to the problems Kenyans are facing.

Speaking at the event, Muungano Party Chairman Titus Muunda said Kibwana was at liberty to form a coalition with other like-minded leaders.

The party has also launched mass recruitment for members across the country.