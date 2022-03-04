Kivutha says he will vie for Makueni Senatorial seat in August

Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has said he will vie for Senate seat in the 2022 General Election.

While responding to requests by various leaders, the Governor said that having served in various capacities as Minister in the Kibaki government, he is ready to serve as Senator.

The governor who was speaking during the presentation of public participation reports on budget public participation forum in Makueni County said if elected senator, he will ensure the protection of devolution.

He said that among the issues to be passed by the coming Senate will be to increase the budgetary allocation to counties to 35 percent.

He urged the national government to replicate the system across the country so as to ensure constitutionalism.

Prof. Kibwana said his Muungano Party is in Azimio and supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga for the Presidency.

He noted that devolution was the best mode for ensuring equity in development.