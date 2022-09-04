Kivuti defends DEP’s move to join Kenya Kwanza

Lenny Kivuti has defended the Devolution Empowerment Party’s (DEP) move to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition, saying that the move was because most Embu residents voted for Kenya Kwanza.

Kivuti also added that it is in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition that most Embu residents’ hearts are, hence their move to the coalition.

Addressing the press at his Kanyuambora home where he had hosted a thanksgiving event for his campaign team, Kivuti said that the move was a collective agreement for DEP to move to Kenya Kwanza.

“It’s true that the Devolution Empowerment Party has joined Kenya Kwanza. We discussed the move internally as a party. The decision was not made by a single person but it was a collective decision by the party because most of Mount Kenya East residents voted for Kenya Kwanza,” said Kivuti.

Kivuti who was vying for Embu’s gubernatorial seat on DEP also said that the move was prompted by his desire to have development projects in Embu County, adding that development projects for Ember were a higher priority than his personal ego.

“Our move to Kenya Kwanza was also prompted with a desire to have development projects in Embu and if Embu can get development projects, it’s better than my personal ego,” said Kivuti.

Kivuti who is also the Chairman of the Devolution Empowerment Party lost Embu gubernatorial seat to Cecily Mbarire of UDA after garnering 105,246 against Mbarire who got 108,610.