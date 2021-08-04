Kiyeng clinches bronze in 3000m steeplechase

Hyvin Kiyeng finished third to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s steeplechase on Wednesday as Kenya earned its third medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Kenyan clocked 9:05.39 in third with Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai winning goal after a spirited last 300m to topple America’s Courtney Frerichs who had led for the last two laps, only to finish second.

World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech faded away with three laps to go and could only manage a seventh place finish in 9:16.33.

Earlier,Kenya’s defending champion Faith Kipyegon continued the defence of her Olympic women’s 1500m title by winning her semi-final ahead of Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu as both athletes advanced to Friday’s final.

Unfortunately Kenya’s Winny Chebet fell in the same race and finished in last place.

In the second semi-final Ugnada’s Winnie Nanyondo was fourth to clinch an automatic place in the final but Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu and Kenya’s Edina Jebitok failed to progress as they finished down the field.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan progressed on Wednesday to the second of what she hopes will be three finals but the newly-crowned Olympic Games 5000 metres champion is likely to have to work much harder in the 1500m to beat defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

Hassan, world champion at 1500m and 10000m, is hoping to add those Olympic titles to complete an unprecedented hat-trick. Having been tripped in her 1500m heat on Monday she stayed well out of danger at the back of the second semi-final until the bell.