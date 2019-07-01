KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is set to introduce the first ever Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 in east Africa as the company marks 50 years of operations in the region.

Arthur Dieffentheler, KLM General Manager in charge of Eastern Africa says cut throat competition in the air travel market in the region has made the airline improve it services to fit the ever dynamic clientele base.

He adds that to navigate through the competitive aviation sector airlines should come up with products tailor made for the African market.

In a bid to cut a niche for itself in the east African region KLM is set to introduce Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 in the East Africa market this year as the company celebrates 50 years of service in the East Africa market.

It says air travel is going green and there is need for regional airlines to leverage on technology to ensure environmental friendly flights.

The Airline which holds a 7.8 stake of KQ hopes the partnership with the national carrier will remain intact in the event it is nationalized as proposed by parliament.