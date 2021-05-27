KLM start Amsterdam-Mombasa direct flights in October

The Dutch national carrier KLM, part of the Air France-KLM Group, is set to commence direct flights between Amsterdam and the coastal city of Mombasa.

The carrier plans to operate two flights a week on Thursday and Sunday flying the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner between Amsterdam and Mombasa starting October 31, with a loop to Nairobi from Mombasa.

KLM General Manager for East Africa Arthur Dieffenthaler said the flights to Mombasa will mainly target leisure travelers to the coastal city by offering a direct flying experience.

“The rising number of tourists visiting Mombasa, not just from Europe but also the rest of the world, signifies the growing interest in the unique experiences the coastal city has to offer. KLM comes in to offer a superior and memorable flying experience both for first time and regular flyers to East Africa from our hub in Amsterdam. Because of positive developments regarding the pandemic in various regions, we see an increasing demand for direct flights” said Dieffenthaler