Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side couldn’t deal with Brentford who came from behind to snatch a 3-3 draw at Brentford Community Stadium.

Within two minutes, Brentford had seen their effort kicked away from under the posts. Bryan Mbuemo thought he had scored when he clipped a shot over Alisson but Joel Matip turned it away.

Ethan Pinnock gave Thomas Frank’s side a surprise first-half lead before Diogo Jota headed home an equaliser for Liverpool.

Mo Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead. Vitaly Janelt pulled the Bees level before Curtis Jones scored a stunner as Liverpool re-took the lead.

Brentford continued to pile on pressure late into the game and got a point after Yoane Wissa’s equaliser late on.

Liverpool were not at their best defensively against the newly-promoted side, despite the glowing praise Virgil van Dijk received before the match.

Liverpool or Brentford could have both won it, neither side deserved to lose. Arsenal and Wolves have already discovered just how good, and how dangerous, the Brilliant Bees can be.

Liverpool are top of the table but only by one point, ahead of next week’s visit from Manchester City.

Report compiled by Madeline Markit