Klopp:Man City would have been Champions in February without Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Manchester City would have been crowned Premier League champions in February if it was not for his Liverpool side, adding that the two teams push each other to “insane levels”.

City and Liverpool have shared the past four league titles between them and are engaged in another two-horse race for the Premier League crown this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side leading by six points, although Klopp’s team have a game in hand.

“We push each other on insane levels.” 🤯 Jürgen Klopp shares why Liverpool and Man City bring out the best in each other 🤝 Two incredible teams. pic.twitter.com/x8ziuWzqwL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2022

The fact that only once in the last four seasons has the title winner recorded fewer than 98 points shows the levels the two sides have reached, while the 81 points earned by Manchester United is the highest earned by any side not coached by Klopp or Guardiola in that period of time.

Third-placed Chelsea are currently 10 points behind Liverpool – and another six further back from City – but Klopp says he and his team enjoy the challenge of trying to better the champions in the Premier League.

“It’s the strongest league in the world, no doubt about that,” said Klopp. “But it’s the challenge and actually we enjoy it.

“If we couldn’t be here this year, or two years ago, or three years ago, then City would have been champions in February. Because we are around, it was tighter. If City were not here I think there’s a good chance we would be champions.”

Guardiola has previously called Liverpool the “strongest opponents” he has ever faced as a manager, and Klopp made a similar admission about City, saying of their manager’s compliment: “I can give that back!

Liverpool stuttered to a 1-0 win at home to West Ham on Saturday but have had little time to reflect on a slightly-underwhelming performance, with a Champions League last-16 second leg coming up at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Klopp’s side also faced Norwich in an FA Cup tie and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final – which went to extra-time and penalties – in the six days before taking on the Hammers, leaving the German to admit their recent fixture schedule has been “horrible”.