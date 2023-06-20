KMA condemns medical fraud in the wake of NHIF expose

The Kenya Medical Association has condemned incidents of medical fraud involving certain medical facilities in the country following an expose on NHIF claims fraud.

In a statement Tuesday, KMA Secretary General Diana Marion said the association will collaborate with relevant authorities to eradicate such activities from the healthcare system.

“We believe in upholding the highest standards of medical ethics and professionalism as evidenced by our Code of Conduct, which our members are bound by. KMA will be looking into cases involving any of their members and will take necessary action. It is imperative that those found guilty of fraudulent activities are held accountable and face appropriate legal consequences,” she said

The Association commended the Ministry of Health for suspending eight NHIF managers implicated in the fraudulent activities and called for the allocation of adequate resources to regulatory bodies to aid in detection and prevention of fraud.

KM further called upon the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and NHIF to take immediate action and investigate the cases of medical fraud.

“We note that medical ethics and standards are threatened when there is no proper and standardized coordination between the regulator and professional associations. There is urgent need for the establishment of well-defined structures to support self-regulation of the medical profession. KMA is ready to work collaboratively with KMPDC to make self-regulation a reality in Kenya,” said Marion

The association urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of medical fraud to the appropriate authorities.

On Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha suspended eight NHIF branch Managers for colluding medical facilities to commit the alleged fraud.

The CS also ordered the NHIF board to commence investigations into the fraud incidences and present a preliminary report to her desk within 48 hours.