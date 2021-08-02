KMA wants health of medics prioritized as covid surges

Kenya Medical Association- KMA has called on the government to secure the health and wellbeing of front-line healthcare workers, by facilitating access to critical care services, vaccines and psychosocial support.

In a statement to the newsrooms, KMA insisted on further investment in nationwide testing, robust research and increased human resource as stipulated in the Ministry of Health HRH guidelines for management of Covid 19.

They urged the county governments to ensure they have functional isolation and Intensive Care Units to cater for the increasing demand, provide sufficient PPEs to all healthcare workers, and prioritize so that these key workers receive their remuneration and other benefits on time.

´´Our frontline health workers are tirelessly giving of themselves to the nation, to help manage this pandemic. We laud their generous efforts and thank them for their selflessness.´´ The statement read.

Similarly, KMA urged all frontline health workers to ensure that they protect themselves with high quality PPES while at work noting that the use of technology like telemedicine, and the reduction of elective surgeries and procedures will also be helpful.

´´As we combat this 4th wave, we urge all Kenyans to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.´´

´´In particular, we emphasise the need to stop attending crowded public gatherings like political rallies, weddings and funerals, to wear suitable masks correctly and consistently, and to wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer as often as is necessary. ´´

KMA also urged all education institutions to increase their surveillance and strictly adhere to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Education and of Health, in order to protect our learners, teachers and administrative staff, and provide a safe learning environment.

Additionally KMA wants the Ministry of Health to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of vaccines in the country.

´´These vaccines should be issued to as many health facilities as possible, public, private and faith based, to ensure increased access by the public. We encourage all Kenyans who qualify to present themselves for vaccination when the vaccines are made available.´´ Read the statement.

This comes days after the government announced an extension of the nationwide curfew in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the hours of the ongoing nationwide curfew will continue across the Country, starting from 10:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 am until further notice and that this applies to the counties in the lake region as well.

The CS also announced a 30-day ban on all public gatherings, including office meetings adding that several government meetings have been also postponed.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kagwe-curfew-to-continue-public-gatherings-suspended/