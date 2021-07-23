KMA issues strong wind warnings in 13 counties

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has advised all mariners and fisherfolk to take note of the strong winds forecast from the meteorological department.

Counties to be affected by the strong winds include Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

In the advisory, the met department notes that there will be southeasterly winds of 20 knots experienced at the coastal area, South-eastern Lowlands and North-eastern Kenya accompanied by wave heights of 2.4m over the Kenyan Indian Ocean Coastal waters in the coming days.

These strong southeasterly winds are expected to intensify from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 25th July 2021 to more than 40 knots (20.6 meters per second) over the coastal area, South­ eastern Lowlands and North Eastern Kenya accompanied by wave heights of over 3.5m over the Kenyan Indian Ocean Coastal waters.

However, on Monday, 26th July, 202 1 the strong winds and high waves are expected to reduce to 20 knots and 2.4 meters, respectively.

Residents in all the areas mentioned above are advised to be on the lookout for potential gale (very strong winds) and very high waves.

These strong winds and very high waves may cause capsizing of boats, lower visibility and threaten the safety of those engaging in maritime activities.

Fisherfolk and vessel operators in areas of concern are hereby advised to be on the lookout for potential gale (very strong winds), very high waves and to continue following up on weather and navigation hazard updates to be provided in case weather conditions change significantly.

The Authority’s Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RMRCC) is operational 24 hrs and can be reached through its emergency lines: 0721-368313 OR 0737-7 194 14 for reports of any emergencies.