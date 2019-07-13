The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has launched a crackdown on boat owners operating without licenses on Lake Victoria.

In an interview, KMA Branch Inspector, Jeremiah Onyango, disclosed that so far several vessels have been impounded while 90 people have been arrested.

Onyango said those arrested have been charged with failing to comply with the regulations of the Lake Victoria Act (2010).

He noted that this was the first move towards ensuring safety around and in the lake as well as curb accidents by ensuring that boats meet set standards.

Among the standards set is a medical certificate proving that the coxswains are fit to work in the waters.

He explained that the Authority has donated life jackets to Beach Management Units (BMUs) to help in implementation of the said directive.