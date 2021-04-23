KMC promises direct purchase of livestock from farmers

Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has resolved to purchase livestock directly from farmers to ensure they get better returns.

A team from KMC this week visited Mandera County to do sensitize farmers through public participation over livestock marketing.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Waluke, a procurement officer at the DOD, said the Kenya Meat Commission has opted to sensitize farmers how on how livestock can be procured as well as familiarizing themselves with challenges farmers go through in the market.

“Our purpose of coming to Mandera today was to sensitize the farmers and tell them about how livestock can be procured at Kenya Meat Commission and familiarize ourselves with the challenges farmers face,” Lt Col Waluke said.

“Currently, KMC is procuring animals by use of live weight as opposed to what used to happen in the past when the agency used to procure them on carcass weight,” Lt Col Waluke added.

The team said the KMC will be slaughtering 200 livestock per day which will translate to 6,000 animals in a month.

Initially, the Athi River-based plant slaughters 200 livestock despite having the capacity to process the same number of animals per day.

Kenya Meat Commission buys livestock from traders, ranchers and organized livestock trading groups and pricing will be reviewed after every three months.

Last year through a presidential order Kenya Meat Commission was moved from Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries to the Ministry of Defence.

The meat processor has been operating below its capacity and is said to be grappling with an unreliable supply of raw material and a worn-out plant. This slowed down its operations making it difficult to operate profitably.

The military now aims to boost operations and ensure revival as well as making the plant profitable.