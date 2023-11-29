KMJA decries threats against Kakamega Magistrate, demands action against MP Salasya

Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has appointed an advocate to handle the matter and is hopeful the MP will be put behind bars and be prosecuted.

The Kenya Magistrate and Judges Association (KMJA) wants action taken against Mumias East MP Peter Salasya over alleged threats directed at Magistrate Gladys Kiamah of the Kakamega Small Claims Court.

The association took issue with the lawmaker’s decision to openly threaten the Magistrate for doing her judicial work.

“His proxies have equally threatened to harm our sister. We wish to condemn the careless, pre-cambrian and pedestrian action by Salasya in the strongest terms possible. He is a disgrace to this Nation,” said Derrick Kuto, the KMJA President

By choosing to attack the judicial officer, Ruto said the MP lowered the value of the office he occupies and now wants him punished for his conduct.

“Given the public interest involved, we call upon the relevant agencies to speed up the investigations. The said gentleman should be arrested forthwith to face the full force of the law. Such entities are not good for the society,” charged the KMJA president

He said the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has appointed an advocate of repute to handle the matter and is hopeful the MP will be put behind bars and be prosecuted.

Ruto lamented that the attack on the Magistrate in Kakemaga was not an isolated incident.

“Many of our members have been harmed and killed in the line of duty while others have had to resign. Therefore, an attack on any one of us is an attack on all of us. We call upon every Kenyan to frown upon such incidences,” he said even as he asked the state to beef up security for its members across the country.