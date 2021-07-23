The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has filed a petition at the constitutional court seeking to stop any action against two Judges arrested and questioned on Thursday.

Through their lawyers, they have condemned the action by Director of Criminal Investigations to arrest high court Judges Aggrey Muchelule and Said Chitembwe on allegations that they were to receive a Ksh 5 million bribe.

The judges have questioned the motive of the arrest and interrogation which was not explained to them claiming no warrant of arrest or order was issued prior to the incident.

Muchelule and Chitembwe were later released unconditionally after a

futile search of the alleged Ksh 5 million bribe by the DCI at the Judge’s chambers.

They are now awaiting direction from the presiding judge of the constitutional court Antony Mrima.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has Friday refuted claims he ordered the arrest and questioning of High Court Judges Aggrey Muchelule and Said Chitembwe.

The DPP also notes that his office is not aware of circumstances that led to the arrest or questioning of the two Judges neither has his office received any investigation files concerning them contrary to reports by one Eric Theuri purportedly speaking for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

“In the event, the file (s) is presented to the ODPP for advice, the DPP will direct as appropriate,” he said.