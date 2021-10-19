KMPDC cancels Reale Hospital licence in Eldoret

by Christine Muchira
REALE HOSPITAL

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council has given Reale Hospital Eldoret until noon Wednesday to release the body of the late Julius Nyerere Odera failure to which its licence will stand cancelled. 

The council which is mandated to regulate the practice of medicine and health institutions has further threatened to cancel the licence of Reale Hospital’s director Dr. Erick Kipkoech in 24 hours if the body is not released unconditionally. 

This comes after Parliament grilled the council’s CEO Daniel Yumbya for failing to take action on hospitals detaining bodies and patients due to unpaid bills against the presidential directive.

  

