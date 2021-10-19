KMPDC orders hospital to release body or have licence revoked

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council has given Reale Hospital Eldoret until noon Wednesday to release the body of the late Julius Nyerere Odera failure to which its licence will stand cancelled.

The council which is mandated to regulate the practice of medicine and health institutions has further threatened to cancel the licence of Reale Hospital’s director Dr. Erick Kipkoech in 24 hours if the body is not released unconditionally.

In a statement, the council stated: “The licence No.45734 of Reale Hospital Eldoret shall stand cancelled from 21st October, 2021 at 12:00 noon, pursuant to section 20(6)(e) of the Cap 253 Laws of Kenya.”

Adding that: “The licence No. GP/2021/1032 ofDr. Erick Kipkoech Ruto shall stand cancelled with effect from 21st October, 2021 at 12.00 noon, pursuant to section 20(6)(d) of the Cap 253 Laws of Kenya.”

This comes after Parliament grilled the council’s CEO Daniel Yumbya for failing to take action on hospitals detaining bodies and patients due to unpaid bills against the presidential directive.