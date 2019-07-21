KMPDU alleges intimidation of their members in Laikipia, Kirinyaga

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union is alleging a plot by a section of county administrations to intimidate their members in Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties.

Union’s secretary General Dr Ouma Olunga says it was unfortunate that county government officials from Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties have resulted in blackmailing striking doctors in an effort to force them back into office before outstanding issues are addressed.

Following the dismissal of 61 doctors who have been on strike for over a month in Laikipia by Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and with Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru threatening to follow a similar path, doctors are now alleging a plot to intimidate them.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union Annual Delegates Conference in Mombasa, Dr Ouma Olunga said the trend is bound to create a wrong precedent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Doctors in Laikipia County went on strike on June 3, protesting failure by the county government to implement their collective bargaining agreement and effect promotions while their counterparts in Kirinyaga County kicked off their industrial action on May 20, complaining of poor operations at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital,

KMPDU members also demanded to be placed in the right job groups and paid arrears arising from delayed promotions.

However, the court declared the Kirinyaga doctors’ strike illegal and unprotected and allowed the governor to take disciplinary action against the health workers.

Tell Us What You Think