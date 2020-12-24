KMPDU calls off doctors strike after reaching a deal with government

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called off strike by its members after a return to work formula was agreed between the union and the government.

While announcing the end of the four-day strike on Thursday afternoon, KPMDU Ag. Secretary General Dr. Mwachonda Chibanzi, disclosed the decision was reached after a number of its striking members’ grievances were addressed while others were being worked on.

“I would like to declare that the strike by KMPDU has now been called off. We shall continue further engagement to ensure that all other matters that we had raised in the strike notice are resolved.” Dr Mwachonda announced.

He noted that there are many counties that still have pending disputes with the state but assured that there shall be efforts to mediate and restore normalcy and provision of health services in the affected regions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are on the festive season and holidays. Kenyan doctors will provide services for you in health facilities and we will continue to engage and we do hope that come January we shall have these discussions to ensure that during this period of pandemic, all our doctors will be assured of their safety.” Dr Mwachonda said after signing the pact with the ministry of health and the ministry of labour.

While announcing that a deal had been reached to end the industrial action by healthcare workers, Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui confirmed that “all issues that had been raised have either been addressed or given assurance of action.”

Chelugui further indicated that his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe will facilitate talks between the affected counties and doctors to ensure that the return to work formula is sustained.

“Multiagency team will continue conciliating and addressing any outstanding issues to ensure that our Kenyan people can receive the services they need.” Said Chelugui

On his part, the Health CS welcomed the decision by KMPDU saying the deal is a win-win contract.

“Nobody loses in this kind of situation. We were hoping to give nice Christmas gift to Kenyans and we have managed to do so.” Announced Kagwe

Kagwe acknowledged that while the government was keen to provide and improve healthcare in the country, this endeavor would be impossible without the input of health workers.

“I am grateful for the understanding that we have created. Going forward, working together, we can create a new paradigm for the health of Kenyans. And therefore, our soldiers on the frontline, whether it is covid-19 or any other disease, this we will do.” He said

As a government, Kagwe said the ministry will continue to do whatever it can including going beyond issues currently at hand to ensure that paralysis in the sector does not occur again in future. He undertook to ensure that “as the situation improves, we will continue to improve the (doctors) terms.”

“I am calling on the health workers to assist us in this process, of the new way that we want to deliver healthcare to Kenyans. It’s not just the matters currently on the table. We want to move forward thinking together.” He said