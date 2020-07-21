KMPDU condemns hiring of 20 Cuban doctors

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union has condemned the Government’s move of hiring 20 Cuban doctors in the wake of battling COVID-19.

KMPDU said that the recent move by the government was in bad taste to employ foreigners without considering its citizens.

“We have seen 20 Cuban doctors been brought on board. The irony is that it has taken more than four months for the government to engage its own local doctors to combat COVID-19,” said KMPDU acting SG Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda.

“That move is in bad taste. You cannot explain how you leave your own citizens, trained by taxpayers money, trained by Kenyans out of employment and bring foreigners when we have not exhausted our own pool of health care workers,” Dr Chibanzi said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KMPDU now wants the government to recruit over 1000 doctors recommended by the National COVID-19 committee within two weeks.

According to the Medics union, the workers have been stretched beyond the limit as many have been forced into isolation after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients straining the remaining team.

“Into the fourth month, we are yet to see doctors employed or deployed. We are at a point where health care workers are burnt out. We are hoping that in the next two weeks these workers are going to be on the ground,” he said.

“This is the opportunity to strengthen the health system for all Kenyans to access high-quality services,” he added.

The union also challenged the government to highly invest in human resources than infrastructure as the country was now entering a critical phase in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union said that three health care workers (one doctor and two nurses) had died due to COVID-19 and were concerned about their exposure to the virus.

“The number of health care workers who are getting infected by the disease is significantly increasing. Over 500 care workers and more are getting exposed at their workplaces.”

KMPDU further called on the government to scale up its testing capacity for the virus.