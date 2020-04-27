KMPDU condemns police brutality against doctors

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) has condemned police brutality meted on healthcare workers heading to work at Blue Post roadblock.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachondo told a news conference Monday morning that it was regrettable for the COVID-19 frontline workers to be mistreated while they risk their lives to save others.

The health workers were among those tear-gassed at the Blue Post roadblock in Thika.

The union has advised its members who have been barred from accessing their work stations to stay at home until the issue is addressed.

This is the second incident in a week. Last week a number of essential service providers were left stranded after they were barred from further movement beyond the Kiambu- Murang’a county border.

Among those who were caught up in the confusion that occasioned a snarl-up were medical professionals and health workers.

KMPDU says police must respect essential services staff. He said the union had issued special buckled passes to its members that are easy to verify adding that the act of hostility against the medics was uncalled for.

“This is the time to embrace collaborative efforts, this is not the time to fight healthcare workers… at this time we realize that healthcare is important to this country and that the health workforce is a scarce national resource in this country,” he said.

He further decried the continued shortage of Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) for healthcare workers.

