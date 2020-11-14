KMPDU convenes meeting as 4 more doctors succumb to Covid-19

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has convened a Special National Advisory Council meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the way forward for all doctors in the country.

KMPU in addition has instructed all doctors not to further risk their lives as per section 14 (2) of the Occupational Safety Health Act 2007 pending the resolutions of the NAC meeting.

This comes barely 24 hours after the medical fraternity lost four more colleagues to Covid-19.

Dr Emarah Ashraf, Dr Hudson Alumera, Dr Jackline Njoroge and Dr Faith Kanjiru Mburu are said to have contracted the virus in the line of duty.

Kenya has so far recorded 1,228 deaths since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in the country in March.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 68,193.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,364 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities while another 5,726 are on home-based isolation and care.

54 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further said another 93 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 73 are in general wards and 20 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).