KMPDU decries poor state of public health system

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMDU) has called upon the government to streamline public health care system in the country.

In a statement Saturday, KMPDU said many lives have been lost due to lack of emergency care and skilled medical personnel in public hospitals.

The Union singled out the case of the young boy who lost his life at the Kenyatta National Hospital onTuesday last week after having a fork jembe lodged in his skull for almost two days saying the situation was preventable.

According to the boy’s mother Judy Muthoni, the hospital’s management asked them to pay Ksh 20, 500 which they could not raise where the boy died waiting to admitted and taken to the theatre.

However, KMDU led by the Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atella, has criticised the hospital for commercialising delivery of health care services which alienates the poor who can not afford to pay.

“For Universal Health Care system to be realised, the consumers of Health Services must not be made to pay for services at the point of use. It is this realisation that has distinguished the true UHC model as implemented by the Unite Kingdom’s Government under the National Health Services Trust from the commercial model which is insurance driven as implemented in other parts of the world.” KMPDU stated

The union also decried the lack of skilled personnel in the sector and called upon the National and County governments to upscale the employment specialised health care officers in hospitals.

“The KMDU makes a clarion call on the National and County Governments of the day to refocus their attention and seriously embark on making healthcare a social good and rendering it to the most vulnerable of our people equitably.”