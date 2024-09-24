KMPDU demands healthcare reforms after Dr. Moraa’s tragic death

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called for safer working conditions in public hospitals after the tragic death of Dr. Desree Moraa, an intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital.

In a statement issued Tuesday, KMPDU pointed to a pattern of neglect towards healthcare workers adding that Dr. Moraa’s death reflects a broader crisis in the sector.

The union described Dr. Moraa as a young and dedicated medical professional who passed away under “dangerous and indecent conditions.”

“Dr. Moraa’s death is a sad but glaring manifestation of our country’s broken healthcare system that exploits the unpaid and underpaid labor of young doctors and continues to undermine their safety and basic human rights,” stated KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah.

“The system, as designed, failed Dr. Moraa and many others whom we have mourned before. It is a dangerous system that will continue to wreak havoc on the lives of healthcare workers. We must resist it together,” he added.

KMPDU underscored the need to push for structural changes to address the challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers.

“We owe it to Dr. Moraa and every healthcare worker in this country; to demand work environments that prioritize workers’ mental well-being, ensure timely and fair compensation, and hold accountable those who perpetuate abuse and exploitation.”

Dr. Moraa was found dead on the balcony of her apartment Sunday night in Gatundu in a suspected suicide.

Police and family members revealed that Dr. Moraa left a suicide note suggesting she was stressed and overworked.