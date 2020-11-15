KMPDU issues 21-day strike notice

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has Sunday issued a 21-day strike notice after holding a National Advisory Council meeting.

The meeting which was held to deliberate a way forward on the long-standing unresolved issues with the government concluded by having the following nonreducible minimums;

The provision of standard and adequate PPEs in all healthcare facilities in the country. Comprehensive medical cover for all doctors in Kenya. Workman’s Compensation for all doctors and health care workers. Employment of 2,000 doctors out of employment and review contract terms of doctors to permanent and pensionable. Enhancement of the existing risk allowance Dedicated health care facilities for health care workers in each of the 47 counties. A constitutional Health Service Commission.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda while addressing the press said that the strike notice would expire on the 6th of December after which the doctors would commence on their planned strike.

Over the last 8 months, KMPDU according to Mwachonda has continuously engaged relevant government ministries, parastatals, the council of governors and the legislature (Senate and Parliament) in a bid to address their plight.

The union was however met by persistent inaction by the government to resolve their issues; hence the unions review on its options.

This crucial KMPDU meeting came as the body revealed that 30 health care workers of which 10 are senior specialist doctors had lost their lives due to Covid-19.

KMPDU condoled with the families of the diseased doctors who include Dr Adisa Lugaliki (OBGYN), Dr Ndambuki Mboloi (Pulmonologist), Dr Daniel Alushula (Orthopedic Surgeon), Dr Vladimir Schuckin (Bariatric Surgeon), DR Hudson Inyangala (Public Health Specialist), Dr Emarah Ashraf (Plastic Surgeon), Dr Robert Ayisi (Pediatrician), Dr Hudson Alumera (Periodontal Surgeon), Dr Faith Mbuba (Pharmacist), Dr Jackline Njoroge (Physician).